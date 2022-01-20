Al Roker turns an unfortunate situation into a positive one as he returns home from seeing his daughter The Today star is an incredibly proud parent

Al Roker is a doting dad to three children and enjoys nothing more than spending time with them.

Over the weekend, the Today star paid a visit to his youngest daughter Leila, who is currently living in Paris.

Al had the best time in the French capital, but on his way home, disaster struck when his flight was delayed. Flight delays are never fun but as always, the TV star found a positive in the situation.

VIDEO: Al Roker's son Nick receives incredible news

Taking to Instagram, the dad-of-three shared footage showing him walking around the airport, explaining that he was using the extra time to get his steps in.

"My flight is delayed coming back to New York from Paris. The 2021 me would have been complaining and sitting around, but the 2022 me is using this opportunity to knock off five miles walking in the terminal. So win, win. Saw my girl, spent some time in a beautiful city."

Al Roker revealed how he was making the best of a bad situation

He added: "I will be back in New York momentarily. And, I guess we have a big storm coming at the end of the week. Weather time baby! See you Wednesday morning on Today."

Fans were quick to praise Al's attitude, with one writing: "Go Al!" while another wrote: "Thanks for always having such a positive outlook. We really need that now." A third added: "I love your spirit! You really are inspiring."

The Today star's family visited his daughter Leila in Paris over the weekend

Leila has been living in Paris for a number of years, having studied journalism over there, before deciding to stay in the city after graduating last year.

The 23-year-old is doing incredibly well in her career so far, having followed both her parents into the profession. She even joined her father in Tokyo for an incredible work opportunity in 2021, where she reported on the 2020 Olympics.

Al is incredibly close to his family

Al was out in the Japan capital reporting for Today. Leila is Al and Deborah's oldest child together, and the pair also share son Nick, 18. Al is also dad to oldest daughter Courtney, 33, who he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell.

The reunion in Paris would have meant the world to Al and his family, as they were unable to meet over the holidays due to the pandemic restrictions.

