JLo's candid comments on trying for more children

Jennifer Lopez, 52, is living in a fairytale after rekindling her love with Ben Affleck and just getting engaged, but what are the star's plans for future children?

Speaking in an interview with People magazine on the topic of more babies, JLo said: "I want to! "I don't know that it's in God's plan but I would like to try. I'm so open to it!" The comments came when the popstar was engaged to former partner Alex Rodriguez, however, JLo's wishes to become a mother again could still stand with her sweertheart Ben.

JLo is already a mother to twins, Emme and Maximillian who she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Speaking about motherhood to Today, the star said: "They just made my life so much better. I'm forever grateful that ... you know, I didn't have kids until later and so I almost thought that it wasn't going to happen for me, so I'm very aware that I was blessed with that. It could have been something different. I don't take it for granted one day."

The singer is a mum to two children

On Instagram, she also shared her gratitude for being a mother. "Being a mom is my greatest joy and happiness. My biggest challenge and my greatest triumph."

The Marry Me actress announced she was engaged to actor Ben on 8 April, sharing an emotional video in her On the JLo newsletter that showed her sporting a huge green rock.

Ben Affleck popped the question for a second time

Diamantaire Ilan Portugali of Beverly Hills Diamonds shared more details about the rock, writing: "Congratulations Ben and @jlo on your engagement. It was my honor to be part of this exciting journey, on a quest to source an exceptional natural gem for your spectacular engagement ring.

"Featuring 8.5 carat natural green cushion modified brilliant cut diamond. Among fancy-color diamonds, natural-color green stones with saturated hues are some of the rarest and most sought after."

