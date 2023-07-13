Jennifer Lopez is the perfect stepmom as she treats Violet Affleck to lavish lunch date

On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez, 53, treated her stepdaughter, Violet Affleck, 17, to lunch at The Ivy, a celebrity hotspot nestled in Los Angeles.

Jennifer, who wed Violet's father, Ben Affleck, 50, last July, was seen arriving with Violet at the restaurant's valet service.

The singer-actress shares Violet, along with Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife and Hollywood heavyweight Jennifer Garner, 51.

The doting stepmother sported a chic summer ensemble of a relaxed blouse, white trousers, and towering heels. Her golden locks looked full and voluminous, and she shielded her eyes from the Southern Californian sunshine with aviator shades.

Adding a touch of luxury to her outfit, Jennifer carried a large white Birkin bag that retails at nearly $24,000.

Violet, the mirror image of her mother Jennifer Garner, kept a low profile with a white face mask and red-framed glasses. Her outfit was a modest blend of a beige sweater over a floor-length blue patterned sundress.

Jennifer and Violet were seen exiting the restaurant after their meal, marking another bonding moment for the pair.

Recently, Violet joined her father and stepmother at Michael Rubin's star-studded July Fourth party in The Hamptons, where they captured family memories with photos.

Ben and Jennifer Garner divorced in 2018, two years after their initial split. However, in May 2021, Ben reignited his romance with Jennifer Lopez, 17 years after they first parted ways. This came on the heels of Jennifer's breakup from her long-term fiancé, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

In a whirlwind romance, Jennifer and Ben exchanged vows in a Las Vegas wedding chapel in July 2022, only two months after Ben proposed with an eye-catching 8.5-carat diamond ring rumored to be worth over $10 million.

The following month, they held a formal ceremony at Ben's sprawling Georgia estate, graced by A-list celebrities, including Ben's best friend, Matt Damon.

Jennifer is also a mother to 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony. Today, Jennifer, Ben, and their children live together under one roof in their newly purchased $60 million estate.

The process of blending their families, as Jennifer admitted on the TODAY show earlier this year, has been an "emotional" yet dream-come-true experience.

Jennifer praised her co-parenting relationship with Jennifer Garner in an interview with Vogue last year, saying the Alias actress is "amazing" and that they "work really well together." The couple is currently occupied with selecting furniture for the 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms in their new Beverly Hills mansion.