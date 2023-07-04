Ben Affleck's daughter, 17, towers over stepmom Jennifer Lopez during glamorous 4th July appearance

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were upstaged by his eldest daughter, Violet, during a glamorous 4th of July party in the Hamptons on Monday – and the 17-year-old towered over her famous stepmom.

Ben and Jennifer were joined by the actor's eldest daughter at billionaire sports mogul Michael Rubin's star-studded party, and they all looked incredible in head-to-toe white outfits, but it was Violet who stole the show.

The teenager echoed Jennifer in a long, flowing white dress but wore hers with a pair of platform sandals. She styled her hair in pigtails and rocked her trademark clear-rimmed glasses.

© Getty Ben Affleck's daughter Violet already towers over her stepmom Jennifer Lopez

Violet added a soft glam makeup look with dewy pink cheeks and glossy lips. Jennifer, meanwhile, showed off a hint of her defined stomach in a white maxi dress that boasted a cut-out underneath her bust.

At 17, Violet already appears to be taller than Jennifer's 5'4'' frame and isn't far off from her dad either. In photos obtained by Mail Online, Violet appears to be catching up to Ben – who is 6'2'' – as she was pictured sharing a laugh with him and her stepmom outside the party.

© Getty Violet and Jennifer Lopez share a close bond - pictured here hugging in 2022

The Batman star shares Violet, Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. He is also stepdad to JLo's twins, Max and Emme, 15, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

This isn't the first time Violet has joined one of her parents at a high-profile event. Back in December, she made a rare public appearance with her famous mom at the state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.

Violet wore a Carolina Herrera dress with heart prints, and she added a pair of red heels and a black clutch bag.

© ROBERTO SCHMIDT Violet joined her mom Jennifer Garner for a glam appearance at the White House

Violet and her siblings have seen a big change to their family dynamic following Ben and JLo's reconciliation in 2021 ahead of their two weddings last year. The couple legally wed during an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July, followed by a star-studded all-white themed wedding at Ben's home in Georgia, in August.

WATCH: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's love story

Ben and Jen – affectionately dubbed 'Bennifer' – have been given the full support of his ex-wife, and the blended family has been pictured on friendly outings together, including back in January when the newlyweds joined Jennifer to cheer on Seraphina in a musical event at a performance hall in Santa Monica, California.

© Getty Images Ben Aflleck shares Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner

The Yes Day! actress and Jenny from the Block singer also appear to share a close bond. Chatting about the 13 Going on 30 actress in an interview with Vogue last year, Jennifer said: "[She is] an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together."

The Selena star also opened up about her relationship with her stepchildren, and her twins Emme and Max's bond with their new stepsiblings. "The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. They have so many feelings. They're teens," she said, adding: "But it’s going really well so far."