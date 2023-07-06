Fans go wild as they confuse Violet Affleck for her mom Jennifer Garner in latest outing with J-Lo

Celebrity look-alike moments always create a buzz, and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's 17-year-old daughter, Violet, recently sparked quite the stir.

Fans were left marveling at Violet's striking resemblance to her famous mother, Jennifer Garner, in a snapshot taken at billionaire CEO Michael Rubin's Fourth of July bash.

This star-studded event saw Ben Affleck, 50, posing with his daughter Violet and current wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53.

A particular photo showing Ben sandwiched between Lopez and Violet drew many gasps. One commenter said: "You could have told me that's Jennifer Garner and I would've believed you. Wow."

© Instagram Violet with her dad Ben and stepmom J-Lo

Another fan added: "Ben Affleck's daughter is literally her mother's twin."

The striking similarity led several people to mistake Violet for Jennifer. "I thought this was an awkward picture between wife and ex-wife for a moment," another person noted. Another observer commented: "I thought it WAS Jennifer omg."

Even more comments flooded in, with one fan stating: "His genes didn't even try." The likeness extended down to the identical dimples on mother and daughter, prompting a fan to remark: "You know you did no work when your kid's dimple is in the exact same spot as your spouse."

Ben shares custody of Violet, as well as their younger daughter Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Garner, 51. Ben and Garner were married from 2005 until their separation in 2018.

In a twist of romantic rekindling, Ben resumed his relationship with Lopez in 2021, following their engagement in 2003 and subsequent split in January 2004.

© ROBERTO SCHMIDT Violet joined her mom Jennifer Garner for a glam appearance at the White House

The duo tied the knot last year in a Las Vegas wedding chapel, followed by an extravagant ceremony at Ben's Georgia estate in August.

© Instagram The epic party included high profile celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The Fourth of July bash in Hamptons, New York, saw the trio — Ben, Violet, and Lopez — adhering to an all-white dress code. Violet and J.Lo were both spotted in flowing dresses, adding to the charm of the event.

Violet, who closely resembles her mother, also seems to share a warm relationship with her stepmom, Jennifer Lopez. The Jenny From The Block singer was spotted embracing her new stepdaughter shortly after her wedding to Ben in July 2022.

© Getty Ben Affleck's daughter Violet already towers over her stepmom Jennifer Lopez

Respecting Violet's privacy, Lopez has not posted any photos of her stepdaughter on her own Instagram page with its millions of followers.

In addition to being a stepmom to Violet, Lopez also has her hands full raising her 15-year old twins Maximilian 'Max' David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz, whom she shares with ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

The star often echoes Garner's concerns about fame affecting her children, stating in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, "I think being the child of famous parents is not something many people can understand. I feel for [my kids] for that because they didn't choose that."