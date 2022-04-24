Inside the luxe £6.3k per night Lindo Wing where Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince Louis Birth is a five-star experience in this maternity ward...

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked their youngest son, Prince Louis' fourth birthday on Saturday, honouring the occasion with a series of stunning portraits of the royal tot taken by Duchess Kate herself.

READ: Royal mums' luxury post-birth menu: Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie & more

In light of Prince Louis' special day, we take a look back at his royal birth at the famous Lindo Wing of St Mary's hospital in Paddington. The luxurious ward has witnessed several royal births, including that of Louis' siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as Prince William, his brother Prince Harry and their cousins, Peter and Zara Phillips.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What it's like to give birth at the Lindo Wing

According to the hospital's website, a normal delivery package at the 'World Class' wing costs £6,300 for the first 24 hours, rising to £8,000 for the first 24 hours of a Caesarean birth.

State-of-the-art rooms come fitted with a fridge, satellite TV, a radio, a safe and a bedside phone. Newspapers are delivered on a daily basis and an extensive wine list is available for jubilant new mothers and their families.

SEE: 24 sweet royal mum moments: Duchess Kate, Princess Eugenie and more

Prince William and Duchess Kate with Prince Louis on the steps of the Lindo Wing

Kate's own suite reportedly had blackout curtains to ensure her privacy, as well as fresh flowers to brighten the room.

The hospital also has kitchen staff who cater for those with special dietary requirements. In true British style, guests at the exclusive Lindo Wing are treated to a cooked breakfast on each day of their stay. From sausages to baked beans, fresh tomatoes and sunshine yellow eggs, this dining experience beats the usual toast and butter.

MORE: Royal children sulking! Prince George, Prince Louis and more sweet photos

The Lindo Wing prides itself on offering "modern, consultant-led, world-class care" for its patients and has private rooms and birthing pools available. Expert consultants are present 24 hours a day and a host of maternity staff are on hand around the clock.

The Cambrdiges welcomed all their children at St Mary's hospital

Speaking to The Telegraph, Anna Maxted, who had all three of her children at the hospital, described that "medical excellence, not fancy carpet, is what you pay for."

"I was treated as every woman deserves at this emotional and exhilarating time - like a princess," added Anna, who said: "if I pressed a buzzer, staff responded instantly".

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.