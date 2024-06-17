Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlotte's big sister moment with 'cheeky' Prince Louis is going viral on TikTok

The Prince and Princess of Wales daughter gave her younger brother a right royal telling off

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Wherever Prince Louis goes, the five-year-old royal is guaranteed to bring light and laughter to any situation as his charming, cheeky personality turns royal stoicism on its head. Luckily for the Prince and Princess of Wales, there's always an attentive big sister on hand to make sure little Louis is behaving as he should. 

Princess Charlotte, William and Kate's nine-year-old daughter, was an emblem of royal etiquette as she joined her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour on Saturday. 

Keeping a close eye on her brother Louis, who was more interested in dancing, yawning and pointing at the excitement below him, Charlotte made sure to remind her sibling of the 'proper' way to behave - and one moment from their sweet sibling exchange has gone viral on TikTok.

Princess Charlotte tells Prince Louis to 'stop dancing' during King's Birthday Parade

In a clip from the BBC reshared by CNN anchor Max Foster (@maxfostercnn), Princess Charlotte can be seen telling Prince Louis to put his arms down as the fanfare begins for the national anthem. 

The polite Princess nudges her brother gently, to which the youngest Wales sibling quickly moves his arms behind his back. 

Reacting to the moment on TikTok, which has since gained over two million views on the platform, royal fans were quick to comment on Princess Charlotte's "future Queen" energy as she remained poised throughout.

Prince Louis of Wales watches an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024 in London, England. © Max Mumby/Indigo
Prince Louis' charming personality dazzled royal fans at Trooping the Colour

"Did anyone notice, [Princess] Kate doesn't bother if the kids are restless, kids are kids no matter who, where, and when… older siblings will always be the BOSS, good on you Charlotte," penned one fan. 

"Charlotte isn't bossy, my girl has leadership skills!" responded another, as a third wrote: "She was taught so well. She's in position and always so well behaved. Future Queen!" 

Princess Kate watches Prince Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the King's Birthday Parade© Getty
Princess Charlotte remained composed throughout the celebrations

A fourth penned: "Charlotte definitely shows leadership, Louis shows character." 

Princess Charlotte displays leadership skill of a future monarch

Despite many royal fans likening Princess Charlotte to her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and noticing qualities about her that are recognisable of a future monarch, it is extremely unlikely that she will ever take the throne. 

While she may be third in line to the succession of the British throne, her older Prince George would need to abdicate or pass away for her to slip into his shoes - and that's assuming the royal doesn't have any heirs of his own by then. 

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and King Charles© Getty
The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and King Charles during Trooping the Colour

Instead, Princess Charlotte may take the position of Princess Royal, a title currently held by her great-aunt, Princess Anne. The Princess Royal has long been considered to be the King's closest confidante and most loyal aide, and has stood by him throughout his life and reign. 

Princess Charlotte of Wales© Chris Jackson
Princess Charlotte of Wales gives off "queen energy" according to TikTok

One royal fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Princess Charlotte is the next Princess Royal. Just like how the King has always had Princess Anne have a steady support all their lives, Princess Charlotte is already a constant support to Prince George."

