Princess Beatrice and Princess Charlotte are the most unexpected duo in adorable clip

Royal fans watched as the Queen gathered her family for a service of thanksgiving to honour her late husband Prince Philip on Tuesday.

The moving event was held in Westminster Abbey and saw the monarch travel from her home in Windsor, accompanied in her car by Prince Andrew. It was a rare occasion to see so many of the royal family come together, particularly after over two years of Covid-19 restrictions. One moment in particular that has delighted royal fans, is a sweet moment shared between Princess Eugenie and Princess Charlotte.

In footage broadcast by the BBC, six-year-old Princess Charlotte can be seen looking back at Princess Eugenie from the pews.

Catching the eye of her second cousin, Eugenie shared a heartwarming smile with the royal tot, who returned the gesture with an excited grin before returning to her hymn sheet.

Princess Charlotte arrived at the service with the Duchess of Cambridge

Royal fans were quick to spot the charming exchange on Twitter, rushing to share their thoughts on the adorable family moment. "Aw I have a feeling they have always had a lovely relationship! A pic from Eugenie’s wedding comes to mind," wrote one fan.

"They seem to have a special bond since always!" shared another, as a third fan commented: "Such a sweet moment between Princess Charlotte and Princess Beatrice, just look at them!" adding a heart-eye emoji.

Others wondered if the secret moment shared between the princesses was due to their close bond, which may have grown stronger since Beatrice welcomed her daughter Sienna with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September last year.

"How did [Beatrice] sense Charlotte was looking at her? Charlotte might have played with Sienna!" a royal fan remarked on Twitter.

Princess Beatrice pictured next to a young Princess Charlotte at her sister's wedding

As a new mother herself, Beatrice is clearly great with children.

Baby Sienna is the second grandchild for the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, and the 12th great-grandchild for the Queen.

