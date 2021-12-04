Kelly Ripa's son Michael shares incredible poolside photo from vacation with famous family The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shares three children with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is a doting mom to three children who are growing up fast!

While the Live with Kelly and Ryan star became an empty nester earlier in the year, her close-knit brood still enjoy going on family vacations together.

The star's firstborn Michael Consuelos took to Instagram this week to share an incredible throwback photo taken from their latest holiday, which featured the actor standing in front of the swimming pool alongside his famous mom.

The candid snapshot also gave an insight into their beautiful holiday home where they stayed during their trip in Italy over the summer.

The holiday snap received many comments from Michael's followers online, with one writing: "This is an amazing picture," while another wrote: "Dayum, that pool looks amazing." A third added: "This is breathtaking."

Kelly also commented as she reminisced: "Now that was a good trip." The trip was extra special for Michael, as it was a graduation gift from his family.

Kelly Ripa and her son Michael Consuelos on their family vacation in the summer

While Michael actually graduated in 2020, due to the pandemic restrictions they weren't able to travel during this time period, but more than made up for it this year.

The 24-year-old graduated from New York University and has since gone on to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry.

This year, he worked alongside his dad Mark Consuelos in Riverdale, where he played a younger version of Mark's character Hiram Lodge.

Kelly shares three children with husband Mark Consuelos

Michael went on his mom's show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, to talk about the experience, and was a huge hit with viewers at home.

Mark, meanwhile, found the experience exciting and "emotional" as he watched his firstborn follow in his footsteps.

Chatting about working with his son during an interview with Esquire, he said: "Working with my son was probably one of the most exciting things I've gotten to experience. "It was emotional for me, to see him practicing his lines and coming to set. He was so earnest about it. it really was a bucket-list moment for me."

