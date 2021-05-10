Goldie Hawn shares intimate family photo of grandchildren - fans react The Hollywood star shares a close bond with her daughter

Hollywood's Goldie Hawn loves nothing more than spending time with her family. The glamorous 75-year-old celebrated her daughter Kate Hudson's incredible motherhood in a new photo posted on Instagram this Mother's Day.

The First Wives Club star posted a heartwarming throwback photo of Kate and her three beautiful children, writing: "Happy Mother’s Day my darling daughter. You’re just the best daughter and the most attentive caring loving mother. I love love you!!"

Kate was quick to reply to her mother's sweet post, writing: "Thank you mama!!! I love you so much" in the comments.

41-year-old Kate, who is also a Golden Globe-nominated actress, is already a proud parent to Ryder, 17, Bingham, nine, and two-year-old Rani, but has mentioned the possibility of having more children in the future.

The photo shows Kate just after giving birth to her daughter Rani

Fans rushed to react to the sweet photo, with one writing: "You have a wonderful family," while another wrote: "I thought that was Kate! Wow, you two look so much alike."

A third added: "You are both amazing women and mommies."

Goldie and Kate share a very close relationship

Kate's children have three different fathers. Her oldest, Ryder, was born through her marriage to rocker, Chris Robinson. The actress was engaged to Bingham's dad, Muse musician, Matt Bellamy, and Rani is Kate’s daughter with boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

Mother-of-three Kate would love to have more children

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star and her brother Oliver Hudson were raised by Goldie and her partner Kurt Russell. In a recent interview, the Fabletics founder discussed her estrangement from her father Bill Hudson, who was married to Goldie from 1976 until 1982. Kate said: "It's a 41-year-old issue."

Recognizing her mother's strength, Kate said: "I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life, but it doesn't take away from the fact that we didn't know our dad."

