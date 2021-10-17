Goldie Hawn receives sweet message from Kate Hudson as she marks important day The Hollywood actress lives down the road from her famous daughter

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are so close that they live just a few doors away from each other.

And their sweet bond was evident once again on Goldie's latest Instagram post.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to share a video about the importance of training your brain in helping to look after your mental health, and Kate was one of the first to comment on it.

"Mama I love you so much," the Music actress wrote, alongside a love heart emoji.

Goldie Hawn looked incredible in her latest video

In a powerful video, the award-winning actress was seen sitting on the floor in her garden looking happy and relaxed as she shared her knowledge with her followers.

Goldie – who founded the mental health organisation MindUp – wrote alongside the video: "National Train your Brain Day. Today happens to be one of my favorite days of the year because it’s #nationaltrainyourbrainday!!!."

An advocate for mental health, especially in children, Goldie often uses her platform to talk about it and posted another recent video to mark World Mental Health Day.

Her latest career development also shone a new light on mental health as she revealed earlier in the month that she's partnered with Moshi Kids Sleep & Mindfulness in collaboration with MindUp to narrate a new bedtime audio story for the kids care organisation to help children fall asleep and teach them important values, particularly kindness.

Goldie shares an incredibly close bond with daughter Kate Hudson

The story she narrated is called Goldie and the Tree of Mindfulness.

When the star isn't busy doing good with her charity, she loves nothing more than spending quality time with her family.

As well as daughter Kate, the star is also mom to sons Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell.

She is also grandmother to seven grandchildren, who all live nearby to her in LA.

Goldie has seven grandchildren in Los Angeles

Goldie lives with her long-term partner Kurt Russell, and while the couple is notoriously private, the actor occasionally appears in photos on his famous partner's Instagram account.

Last year, he delighted fans with a rare appearance in a video posted during the pandemic, showing them dancing in the kitchen with Kurt's son Boston.

