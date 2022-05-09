Still not over Kate Middleton's belted dress? We've found a high street lookalike you need, pronto

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Another day, another incredible dress the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in that we want in our lives immediately. The stunning wife of Prince William headed to London's Design Museum last week, for an event hosted by the British Fashion Council. Kate was there to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

READ: Duchess Kate to follow in Duchess of Cornwall's footsteps as she hands out prestigious award – best photos

The brunette royal wore a stunning belted dress by Edeline Lee that perfectly encapsulated her feminine silhouette. Complete with a chunky belt, funnel neckline and subtle knots at the sleeves, the striking emerald dress is an unrivalled addition to Kate's dress repertoire. Love! Costing £785, it's not the cheapest of frocks the mother-of-three has worn, but not the most expensive either. If you fancy investing, you can pick it up in Harrods.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

However, if you're looking for something similar with a lower price tag, we've found this gorgeous dress by Reiss, that is giving us serious Duchess vibes.

MORE: Kate Middleton's stylish Reiss power jacket is finally back in stock

The 'Emily' dress costs £188 and is designed in a very similar shade that Kate wore. The website says of the style: "The Emily dress is crafted from a luxuriously lightweight linen blend fabrication, to a midi length with a belted midriff that allows the profile to be cinched for an elegant silhouette."

During the appearance, Kate met representatives from the British Fashion Council and the wider fashion industry, including Editor-in-Chief of British VOGUE, Edward Enninful. After Kate resented the award, she watched a fashion show from the winner.

Kate's dress:

Edeline Lee Belted Pedernal Dress, £785, Harrods

READ: Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's dreamy dress to Princess Charlotte's £19 top

The award has been presented by many members of the royal family of the years.

Get the look!

Emily Linen Blend Belted dress, £188, Reiss

After the Queen did so in 2018, the Duchess of Cornwall followed in 2019, Princess Anne in 2020 and the Countess of Wessex in 2021.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.