Vera Wang reveals what is really behind Gwen Stefani's impeccable appearance Gwen really knows what she's doing

Gwen Stefani owes Vera Wang two of her most important – and stunning – recent looks, what she wore to her wedding and what she wore to 2022's Met Gala.

What's more, not only can she count on her for great design and dresses, she can count on her as a friend.

During a recent outing in New York City attending a charity gala hosted by Elizabeth Hurley, Vera opened up to several reporters on the red carpet about the reason her and the songstress have such a great relationship, and what makes it so easy to dress her.

The legendary designer revealed: "I love working together and we're friends."

She detailed how part of what makes Gwen always look as fabulous as she seems comfortable in her own skin is that at the end of the day, it all comes down to her profound confidence in herself.

She explained: "She's such a confident performer, a confident woman."

Gwen's Met Gala look by Vera

Vera also admitted that a big part of what has made the mom-of-three such an instant fashion icon red carpet after red carpet for decades is how much she knows what she's doing.

She said: "I think the great part about Gwen is that she knows clothes, so that makes it so much easier for any designer."

Gwen's Vera Wang gown for her Oklahoma wedding to Blake Shelton

While designing such a meaningful dress that everyone will have their eyes on – such as a wedding dress – for such a big star can certainly come with its fair share of pressure, at the end of the day, she said that: "When you have a client who is that savvy, it really is a pleasure."

Gwen's most recent look by Vera was a jaw-dropping neon green crop top and voluminous skirt with oversized pleats, flower attachments and coordinating gloves. Plus, while her look was certainly show-stopping, she surprised, and impressed, audiences when she proved that not only does she know clothes well, but make up too, revealing that she did her own glam for the evening.

