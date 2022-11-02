Gwen Stefani discusses scary health risk during big performance

Gwen Stefani appears to be well and truly thriving on the latest series of The Voice - however, only a few months ago, she shared the shocking details of a health scare that she totally didn't expect in Mexico City mid-concert.

The star took part in the city's Tecate Emblema Festival back in May, and though she later took to Instagram to thank fans for their support and detail how amazing her experience was, she also revealed that she had faced a major health risk.

While Gwen is a seasoned performer and has toured all around the world, she admitted she wasn't quite prepared for the challenges she faced due to the city's high altitude.

She explained on Instagram Stories at the time: "I just played Mexico City, and nobody told me that it's 7,000 feet above sea level."

The songstress revealed the scary consequences of singing under those circumstances, saying: "My lungs almost burst."

Out of breath as she might have been, she still expressed how great it felt to perform, telling fans: "It was an amazing show, thank you Mexico City! Two years I waited to come back and see you guys, and your love is just… I don't even know what to say."

Gwen still gave an epic performance

She thoughtfully ended her message to her fans by saying: Thank you so much, I love you," and by puckering her signature red lips and kissing the camera.

Gwen is certainly booked and busy these days, having reunited with fellow The Voice judges as she joins the singing competition's new season alongside her husband, Blake Shelton.

Gwen was showered with praise from fans

The singer left the hit NBC show in 2020 but took to TikTok to announce her return this year. The fun video saw her duet with the show's fellow coaches John Legend and Blake as they sang along to Grace Kelly by Mika. Camila Cabello will also be joining Gwen, Blake, and John.

