Gwen Stefani melts hearts with youngest son after awkward encounter with ex Gavin Rossdale The No Doubt star shares three children with the rocker

Gwen Stefani posed up a storm with her youngest son Apollo after enduring an awkward encounter with his dad, Gavin Rossdale.

The 51-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to document some sweet one-on-one time with the seven-year-old.

MORE: Gavin Rossdale shares moving family picture after ex Gwen Stefani's wedding to Blake Shelton

Gwen had her very own mascot as Apollo was on hand to cheer his mother on backstage ahead of a performance with new husband Blake Shelton.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Blake Shelton opens up about becoming a stepfather to Gwen Stefani's children

Sharing some behind-the-scenes clips, Gwen and Apollo looked so cute as they tried to give a stern look to the camera before exchanging a sweet kiss.

Another clip saw them in a more jovial mood, with Apollo's resemblance to his rocker dad taking centre stage.

On Sunday, Gwen and her ex-husband kept their distance from one another when they attended their youngest's flag football game.

READ: Gwen Stefani's son receives heartfelt message from famous sister Daisy Lowe

RELATED: Gavin Rossdale pays emotional tribute to lookalike son Kingston

Gwen and Apollo gave their best 'blue steel' look

Despite both watching from the sidelines, the exes were not pictured sitting together or having any interaction, with Gwen perched on a bench while Gavin paced up and down the track behind her.

Gavin and Gwen split in 2015 after 13 years of marriage and 20 years of dating. Alongside Apollo, they also share sons Kingston, 15, and Zuma, 12.

While Gavin is believed to be single, Gwen tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Blake earlier this month.

Apollo looks so much like his dad

Gwen and Blake met while acting as judges on NBC show The Voice, and they said 'I do' in front of their closest family members at Blake's stunning Oklahoma ranch, where the couple got engaged in October 2020.

Following their nuptials, Gavin posted a poignant caption alongside a photo of himself at the water's edge and looking directly at the camera. He wrote: "May your love be ocean sized," along with a black heart and a nod to the man behind the camera, Brian Kaminkski.

Gavin's fans rushed to support him and wrote: "LOVE YOOOUUUU!!!" and posted strings of love-heart emojis.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.