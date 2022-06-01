Georgia Tennant posts adorable photo with daughter Birdie as she shares candid insight into motherhood The actress is a busy mum-of-five

Georgia Tennant is such a relatable parent, who has legions of followers on social media who appreciate her honest and funny perspectives on parenthood.

The actress, who is married to her Staged co-star David Tennant, will no doubt have delighted her fans again on Wednesday as she took to her Instagram Stories to do a Q&A.

Asked the question: "Are kids worth it?" Georgia shared an adorable photo with her youngest child, daughter Birdie, two, which showed her lying down with the little girl grabbing her chin with one hand and her hair with the other.

"Almost always," the devoted mum replied.

The sweet and candid remark came shortly after another fan question and answer session, where the 37-year-old was asked about raising her large brood.

The mum-of-five was asked: "What's it like dealing with so many children on a daily basis?" to which she jokingly referred back to another one of her answers, simply saying: "Wine."

Georgia responded sweetly to the fan question

The actress was also asked about whether she had a favourite child, to which she simply responded to by saying: "Obvs," and sharing a photo of Macaulay Culkin from Home Alone.

She also referenced rumours about her return to Doctor Who, when one fan asked if her character, Jenny, was due to return.

"Babe, I think you mean Anneka!" Georgia joked, sharing an article about the return of Challenge Anneka, after a 30-year absence from our screens.

Georgia and David have been married for 11 years

Despite her jokes, the star cares deeply for her family, and recently melted hearts when she shared an emotional photo of them together.

The snap saw her husband, David, 51, receive a warm embrace from two of his five children and their pet dog Myrtle after returning from filming. "He's back," she simply wrote.

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "This is literally how all us Whovians will react when he turns up in the 60th." [sic] Another remarked: "I CAN'T WAIT." A third post read: "Oh, so happy for you all!"

