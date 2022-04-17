David Tennant's wife Georgia sparks comments with cheeky father-daughter moment The couple are such fun parents

Doting mum Georgia Tennant took to Instagram at the weekend to share the most adorable moment between her husband David and their youngest child, two-year-old Birdie.

In the snapshot she posted, the Doctor Who star could be seen from the back, lifting the little girl above his head so that she could shoot a basketball through an outdoor hoop.

The actress added a tongue-in-cheek caption to the sweet photo which simply read: "#cheat".

The mum-of-five's fans were quick to defend her husband, however, many of them also phrasing their comments in hashtag form. One wrote: "#bestshot," another added: "#assist #adorbs," and a third commented: "#teamwork".

Other followers chimed in: "Oh, we all need a helping hand/arm/torso/leg or two," "Sweet daddy [heart emoji]," and: "So! Wholesome!"

The couple, who have been married since December 2021, share two sons and three daughters. As well as young Birdie, they're proud parents to Ty, 20, Olive, 11, Wilfred, eight, and seven-year-old Doris.

Georgia shared an adorable photo of David and Birdie

Georgia is just as much of a hands-on parent as her fellow Staged star David, as she proved earlier this month when she shared another sweet photo of Birdie to Instagram.

In the picture, the star took a DIY approach to protecting her daughter's identity, covering the little girl's face with one hand.

The tiny tot stood in front of her mum, wearing an Elmo print T-shirt and a black-and-white rucksack with her blonde hair in a tiny ponytail.

The couple have a lot of fun together

Georgia wore a black top and large shades and her hair flowed in loose waves. She added the tongue-in-cheek caption: "One for Instagram. #caringmother #itsallaboutme."

One of her followers teased the star: "'Mom you coulda just used an emoji on my face…'"

Others complimented the 37-year-old: "I like how you care about the kids' image on [the] internet, must be hard," and: "Georgia, you're one of the best moms ever!"

