David Tennant's wife Georgia sparks reaction with emotional family photo It's been a big week for the Doctor Who stars

Following the news of David Tennant's incredible return to Doctor Who, his wife Georgia Tennant has uploaded the sweetest family photo.

The snap saw the Scottish actor, 51, receive a warm embrace from two of his five children and their pet dog Myrtle. "He's back," Georgia simply wrote.

It seems the post was a sweet nod to David's Doctor Who announcement. He will reunite with his co-star Catherine Tate to film new episodes to coincide with the show's 60th anniversary celebrations.

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "This is literally how all us whovians will react when he turns up in the 60th." [sic] Another remarked: "I CAN'T WAIT." A third post read: "Oh, so happy for you all!"

Despite being married to David, Georgia has her own special link to Doctor Who as her father Peter Davison played the fifth Doctor - and she even starred in the show herself back in 2008 as the Doctor's daughter, Jenny.

Meanwhile, David and Catherine played one of the most beloved Doctor/companion duos in the series, with David starring as the Tenth Doctor for five years from 2005 to 2010, while Catherine played Donna Noble in the 2006 Christmas special before appearing in season four in 2008.

Georgia shared this sweet family photo on Sunday

The BBC has confirmed that new scenes are due to air in 2023, over 12 years since the two fan favourites appeared together in the series. The circumstances in which Donna and the Doctor will make their comeback is unknown, with the BBC simply teasing: "The Doctor and Donna parted ways when the Doctor had to wipe Donna's memory, making her forget him, in order to save her life. He left her family with a warning: if ever she remembers, she will die.

"But with the two coming face to face once more, the big question is, just what brings the Doctor and Donna back together?"

The exciting announcement came almost a week after it was revealed that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will be taking over from Jodie Whittaker as the new Doctor.

