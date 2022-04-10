David Tennant's wife Georgia delights with rare photos of youngest children The loved-up couple are devoted parents

Georgia Tennant took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, where she shared some sweet photos of her children – and showed off her tongue-in-cheek sense of humour once more.

The doting mum-of-five posted an adorable snapshot of her youngest child, two-year-old Birdie, lying on a towel-covered sun lounger while wearing a princess dress and snorkel. "Anna Holiday," Georgia captioned it.

The actress also shared another family photo, this one of her children Olive, 11, Wilfred, eight, and Doris, seven.

Standing with their backs to the camera, the image showed the kids standing in front of a gate. Attached to the gate, a red and white sign read: "No admittance. Tenants only."

The snaps come just a few days after Georgia shared a down-to-earth new photo with Birdie to Instagram. In the photo, the Staged star took a DIY approach to protecting her daughter's identity, covering the little girl's face with one hand.

The youngster stood in front of her mum, wearing a sweet Elmo print T-shirt and a black-and-white rucksack with her blonde hair pulled back in a tiny ponytail.

Georgia shares five children with husband David Tennant

Georgia wore a black top and large shades and her hair flowed past her shoulders in loose waves. She added the tongue-in-cheek caption: "One for Instagram. #caringmother #itsallaboutme."

One of her followers teased the busy mum: "'Mom you coulda just used an emoji on my face…'" while another joked: "I didn’t know (sort of) time lords could do the whole Vulcan mind-meld thing. Oh God, I’m a nerd."

The star is a doting mum

Others complimented Georgia: "I like how you care about the kids' image on [the] internet, must be hard," and: "You're one of the best mums ever!"

The 37-year-old does obviously dote on her children, who she shares with her husband of a decade, actor David Tennant. The couple also share oldest son Ty, 20.

