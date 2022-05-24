Georgia Tennant makes surprising and hilarious remark about raising five children The former Doctor Who star is one busy mum!

Georgia Tennant has won legions of fans with her relatable approach to parenting, often poking fun at both herself and her children.

She's also always been open about her life as a parent, and during a fan Q+A on Tuesday, she made some hilarious remarks about how she coped with raising five children. In one question, the former Doctor Who star was asked: "What's it like dealing with so many children on a daily basis?" to which she jokingly referred back to another one of her answers, and simply said: "Wine."

Georgia Tennant opens up about parenting dread

The actress was also asked about whether she had a favourite child, to which she simply responded to by saying: "Obvs," and sharing a photo of Macaulay Culkin from Home Alone.

She also referenced rumours about her return to Doctor Who, when one fan asked if her character, Jenny, was due to return.

"Babe, I think you mean Anneka!" Georgia joked, sharing an article about the return of Challenge Anneka, after a 30-year absence from our screens.

Despite her jokes, the star cares deeply for her family, and recently melted hearts when she shared an emotional photo of them together.

The star made a jokey remark

The snap saw her husband, David Tennant, 51, receive a warm embrace from two of his five children and their pet dog Myrtle after returning from filming. "He's back," she simply wrote.

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "This is literally how all us whovians will react when he turns up in the 60th." [sic] Another remarked: "I CAN'T WAIT." A third post read: "Oh, so happy for you all!"

Despite being married to David, Georgia has her own special link to Doctor Who as her father Peter Davison played the fifth Doctor.

Meanwhile, David and Catherine played one of the most beloved Doctor/companion duos in the series, with David starring as the Tenth Doctor for five years from 2005 to 2010, while Catherine played Donna Noble in the 2006 Christmas special before appearing in season four in 2008.

