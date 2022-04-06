David Tennant's wife Georgia sparks comments with unexpected photo of daughter Birdie The loved-up couple share five children

Georgia Tennant is a hands-on mum, as she proved once again this week when the actress shared a new photo with her daughter Birdie to Instagram.

In the picture, the star took a DIY approach to protecting her daughter's identity, covering the little girl's face with one hand.

The two-year-old stood in front of her mum, wearing a sweet Elmo print T-shirt and a black-and-white rucksack with her blonde hair pulled back in a tiny ponytail.

Georgia wore a black top and large shades and her hair flowed past her shoulders in loose waves. She added the tongue-in-cheek caption: "One for Instagram. #caringmother #itsallaboutme."

One of her followers teased the mum-of-five: "'Mom you coulda just used an emoji on my face…'" while another joked: "I didn’t know (sort of) time lords could do the whole Vulcan mind-meld thing. Oh God, I’m a nerd."

Others complimented the 37-year-old: "I like how you care about the kids' image on [the] internet, must be hard," and: "Georgia, you're one of the best moms ever!"

Georgia shared the sweet photo to Instagram

The star clearly dotes on her children, who she shares with actor and fellow Staged star David Tennant. The couple have been married for over ten years, having tied the knot in December 2011.

As well as oldest son Ty, 20, the couple also share 11-year-old Olive, Wilfred, eight, Doris, seven, and little Birdie.

The couple's children had fun last week in honour of April Fool's Day, when they played a fun prank on their parents.

The star is such a doting mum

Georgia took Instagram to show fans the funny joke her kids had played on herself and David. "Mum, Dad! Quick, there's water running down the stairs!" wrote Georgia.

An image then showed a series of trainers and wellies, each containing a cup of water and lined up so they headed down the stairs in the family's home.

Georgia's followers thoroughly enjoyed the fun, with one commenting: "Well played. Very well played."

