Emily Ratajkowski sparks fan reaction over shock baby tattoo - see photo

Emily Ratajkowski is a proud mother to one-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear and her fans are usually delighted to see any updates of the little one, however, on Thursday they were left disgruntled and confused as the little one appeared to sport a tattoo!

The model uploaded a photograph showing three tattoos reading 'SLY' which is her nickname for her son Sylvester.

It wasn't clear whose body parts the inkings were on, but some fans suggested that one of the tats looked like it was on the baby's skin.

"Hope this wasn't the little kid getting a tattoo, if so, that's not appropriate," penned one and: "I think tattooing babies is a bit much," added another. A third enquired: "Isn't it too soon for your baby to get a tattoo?"

Emily's post has caused a stir

Clearly not alarmed, fellow model Ashley Graham simply put: "So cute!"

A second image, also included on the same post, was a shot of Emily and her son together, his rosy red cheeks and blue eyes stealing the show. His mother had dressed him in an orange floral shirt and it looks as though they were away on holiday.

The model gave birth last year

Others took to the comments section to share the love adding, "He is so unbelievably cute" and "most precious little baby".

When speaking to Vogue Emily spoke about her parenting methods and not forcing gender on her son.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want?' We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then," she told the fashion publication.

The star went for an unconvential wedding outfit

The 31-year-old is married to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, and the couple tied the knot in New York with Emily rocking a high street suit to her nuptials. Always a trend setter!

