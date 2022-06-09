Sharon Osbourne appears to drop a big hint about Kelly Osbourne's baby gender! Kelly is pregnant with her first child

Sharon Osbourne has taken to Instagram with a brand new baby post – with a difference!

The 69-year-old star shared two photos with fans, who speculated she was dropping a big hint about the gender of daughter Kelly Osbourne’s unborn baby.

Kelly announced her pregnancy just last month, confirming she is expecting her first child with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

Coincidentally, Kelly's brother Jack Osbourne is expecting a baby with his fiancée Aree Gearhart, meaning the future sister-in-laws are pregnant at the same time.

In honour of this, Sharon shared snapshots showing her posing with a lifelike baby doll. The star is sat on some steps inside a shop, leaning in as if to give the doll and kiss before posing with it on her knee.

Sharon tagged both Kelly and Aree in her baby post

Captioning the post, Sharon shared a shopping bag emoji and tagged both Kelly and Aree, adding a baby, present and celebration emoji.

Fans went wild for the post as they speculated what it could mean. “It’s a girl (?),” one quizzed, in reference to the doll’s clothing. “Is that a hint?!” a second asked.

Kelly made the pregnancy announcement in the middle of May when she shared pictures of her sonogram, as well as another of her poolside admiring it.

Kelly announced her pregnancy just last month

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she revealed. "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

Sharon was among the first to comment, telling her daughter: "My [heart emoji] could not be more full. So excited to share the beautiful journey ahead with you @kellyosbourne."

Kelly is dating Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson

While Kelly and Sid confirmed their relationship earlier in 2022, when she shared sweet snapshots of the couple to mark Valentine's Day.

"After 23 years of friendship, I can't believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson," she wrote.

