Strictly's Amy Dowden celebrates baby news ahead of wedding - see photo The Strictly dancer is getting married soon!

It's been a special time for Amy Dowden and her family. With the Strictly Come Dancing star finally set to walk down the aisle, the dancer has expressed her delight that there will be a new addition to the wedding party – her new nephew!

MORE: Strictly star Amy Dowden has bought her wedding dress!

Over the weekend, the professional dancer shared a picture of herself holding her brother Llyod's newborn son, called Jacob, during their first meeting.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Amy Dowden opens up about illness

"23.05.2022 I became auntie Amy for the very first time to my beautiful nephew Jacob and I can't get enough cuddles!" she wrote in the caption. "Congratulations and thank you to my brother @lloydodowden and @hollygreenwood3, can't wait to spoil you endlessly Jacob."

MORE: The Strictly Come Dancing couples who survived the so-called curse

READ: Strictly pro Amy Dowden shares details of debilitating illness: 'I couldn't get out of bed'

Amy's Strictly colleagues and fans alike were quick to comment, with Aljaz Skorjanec writing: "You are an auntie!! Congratulations!!" Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova and Nancy Xu all added a string of colourful heart emojis.

One fan remarked: "Aww congratulations! Enjoy the snuggles." Another said: "Congratulations on becoming an aunt." One other follower commented: "Congratulations… being an Aunty is the best job."

Amy shared this snap with her newborn nephew Jacob

Amy has lots to look forward to this summer since the 31-year-old is getting married next month! She has been engaged to her fiancé Ben Jones since the end of 2017 and they had originally set their wedding date for 25 July 2020.

Like many others, the couple were forced to postpone their nuptials because of the pandemic – but their wedding is now just weeks away.

Last month, the TV star revealed she finally found her dream wedding dress. "That moment you’ve dreamed about since a little girl… saying YES TO THE DRESS!" she wrote. "Thank you so much lovely ladies @lauramaybridal! I'm soooooooo excited! Just weeks away…"

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.