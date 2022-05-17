Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg melt hearts with stunning baby photos The Strictly couple have been dating since 2018

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have melted the hearts of their followers as the Strictly Come Dancing star shared some photos from a family meeting.

While Dianne and Joe haven't welcomed any children together, both Dianne's brother, Andrew, and Joe's sister, Zoe have started their own families, and the babies met each other for the first time. The dancer looked like one proud aunt as she balanced both of the young children on her knees – even if they didn't look to be too impressed, judging by the photo.

The red-head went on to share many more photos with her nieces, with them looking so stylish. One wore an all-pink outfit, while another had a frilly skirt.

Dianne proved to be the perfect aunt, successfully getting her niece to smile in several shots as she cherished the family moments.

In her caption, she wrote: "What an amazing day off! I have had my brother visit us with his beautiful fiancé and her sister. And my two little nieces were finally in the same room together very special indeed."

Dianne is one proud aunt

Her followers loved the stunning family photos, with her Strictly co-stars, Luba Mushtuk and Nancy Xu commenting with heart emojis.

Other fans joked about the first photo, with one teasing: "They look delighted in the first pic," and a second jested: "They look so happy in the first one, love that reality of babies in photos."

But many more were distracted by the cuteness on show, with one penning: "So adorable! I'm so glad you were able to see your family the two girls are gonna be such an iconic duo," and another added: "Awww Diiiii!! This has melted my heart. The cutest pictures to exist!!"

Her brother welcomed a daughter last year

Although she and Joe, who got together in 2018, are yet to welcome their own tiny dancers, in an exclusive interview with HELLO! she revealed that she felt they were on the horizon.

"I definitely see children in my future. One day, I'd love to [start a family], for sure. I love kids," she explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, she opened up about embracing her role as the "fun auntie" saying: "She is gorgeous, little Ottilie. My brother and his wife had a baby as well so I became an auntie twice over in the matter of a couple of weeks.

"It's nice to compare them and how big they both are. They're both absolute dreams."

