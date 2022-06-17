Priyanka Chopra delights fans with rare photo of baby daughter The actress shares her child with husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra marked her mother's birthday on Thursday by sharing a very rare photo of her five-month-old daughter Malti Marie.

The Baywatch actress posted a sweet snap on Instagram which saw her gazing adoringly at her daughter while her mother, Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra, cradled her granddaughter in her arms and smiled for the camera.

Captioning the family photo, Priyanka wrote: "Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani."

The post went down a storm with Priyanka's followers, with many leaving red hearts and lovestruck emojis in the comments. Others simply wrote: "My heart".

Priyanka, who shares her daughter with husband Nick Jonas, shared the first snap of their newborn – who was born via surrogate – on Mother's Day in May.

Priyanka delighted fans with her new baby photo

While she kept Malti's face covered, she did reveal that her birth was a dramatic one. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," she wrote.

"Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter via surrogate

Priyanka added: "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way.

"Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there."

