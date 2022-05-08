Priyanka Chopra shares first photograph of baby Malti with emotional revelation She is now a mom-of-one

Priyanka Chopra left fans emotional on Mother's Day when she shared the first photograph of her newborn daughter, Malti Marie, with Nick Jonas.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra shares throwback baby photograph as fans get emotional

While the heartwarming family photograph covered Malti's face with a heart emoji, Priyanka took this as an opportunity to pay tribute to mothers out there while revealing the devastating road that got them to this point.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming family video

She wrote: "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced."

MORE: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby daughter's name revealed three months after birth

The actress then made a heartbreaking revelation, saying: "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

She continued: "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way.

Priyanka shared Malti's first photograph on Mother's Day

The family looked serene and as happy as could be in the photograph, however, indicating that the hard times were in the past for them now.

"Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra shares rare childhood photograph as she marks emotional day

MORE: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 'feeling blessed' as they share Holi celebrations with fans

"You make it look so easy. Thank you."

Priyanka also added some sweet words for her husband, saying: "Also.. there is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you," before ending with: "Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit!"

The couple announced the birth of their daughter in January

The Bollywood star was quickly inundated with words of support from her fans, including Nick dropping a few heart emojis, as many of her friends and colleagues shared their love for the family as well.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.