Sunkissed Victoria Beckham poses poolside with daughter Harper Seven

Victoria Beckham is clearly enjoying the first signs of a heatwave in the UK, taking to Instagram to share a sun-soaked selfie alongside her ten-year-old daughter Harper.

The former Spice Girl shared a sweet snap of herself alongside Harper as they splashed about in the pool. Victoria posed with her signature 'Posh' pout, donning a chic black bikini and styling her brunette hair in a chic top knot, whilst her young daughter beamed at the camera in a stylish asymmetrical yellow swimsuit.

"Sunday swim with my little water baby! Kisses #HarperSeven," Victoria captioned her sweet photo, lapping up the joyful mother-daughter moment.

Fans were quick to react to Victoria's sweet family post, rushing to the comments to leave heart emojis and kiss face emojis to share the love for her poolside selfie.

Victoria and Harper had a fun day by the pool

"Enjoy the mummy and daughter moment!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "Aw she's such a cutie," wrote another, seemingly in response to Harper's cheeky smile.

While Victoria and her husband David Beckham boast a seriously impressive transatlantic property portfolio, it was last believed their £31 million West London home doesn't yet have a pool.

The luxe Holland Park townhouse is a Grade II listed property, meaning they're limited on what renovations they can make to the exterior of the building - so it's likely they may never be able to have a permanent pool installed.

Victoria previously set up an inflatable style on the patio area. She captioned the post, "What to do in London when it's hot? Set up a jazzy paddling pool for the kids!"

Victoria often shares a poolside snap when she's with Harper

The Beckhams do, however, have a pool at their £6.2 million converted farmhouse in the Cotswolds - where Victoria has shared many a poolside selfie in the past.

Their impressive garden is home to a large traditional outdoor pool which boasts colourful blue tiles inside, while the surrounding area is designed with concrete flooring, large flower beds and a brick wall with a wooden gate. Perfect for soaking up the sun on hot summer days and splashing about with Harper!

