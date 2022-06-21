How Prince William and Kate Middleton prioritise their children over royal duties The royal couple have three children

Being second in line to the throne, Prince William has a pretty important job within the royal family but despite this monumental weight upon his shoulders, he always finds time to be a family man.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are keen to give their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. as normal an upbringing as possible, and one way they do that is by juggling their work commitments very carefully.

HELLO's royal reporter Emily Nash explains: "Whenever possible, William and Kate time their engagements to allow them to take their children to school and put them to bed, even on tours."

She gives an example of when the Cambridges adjusted their schedules to make being parents a priority. "When they visited Canada in 2016, their programme was designed to allow them to return in time to see the children each night before they went to sleep." Emily revealed.

The royal couple make an effort to do the school run if possible

Adding: "They clearly miss their children a great deal while on tour without them. However busy and sometimes gruelling their schedule has been, they are keen to get back and spend some quality time with them and tell them all about it."

In another effort to give their children a somewhat normal upbringing, the couple are planning to relocate from the UK capital of London to the quieter location of Windsor.

Kate is a hands-on mother to her three children

The family frequently enjoy trips to their second home in Norfolk and this has led to them seeking a life in the countryside while remaining close to London for work purposes.

It is also believed that their move out of the city is to be closer to various family members. Firstly, the Queen who mainly resides at Windsor Castle now but also Kate Middleton's parents Carole and Michael and her brother James who all live in leafy Berkshire.

