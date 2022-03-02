Dancing with the Stars' Gleb Savchenko's ex-wife requests primary custody of their daughters Elena and Gleb are parents to two daughters

Dancing with the Stars' Gleb Savchenko's ex-wife has claimed that the dancer has "refused" to amend his schedule to follow their current custody agreement, and has requested an amendment for primary custody.

Elena Samodanova alleged that due to Gleb's "long work hours and travels" in the upcoming year he cannot fulfill the original agreement of alternate parenting every five days.

"I agreed to alternate parenting time every five days. Soon after the judgment was signed, [Savchenko]'s schedule changed and he was not available to take care of our daughters," the filing read.

"Due to [Savchenko]'s long work hours and travels in 2022, he is unable to exercise custody pursuant to the current parenting plan."

Elena and Gleb are parents to daughters, Olivia, 11, and Zlata, four.

"I have facilitated visits when [Savchenko] is in Los Angeles and has the time to see our children as his schedule allows. I will continue to do so," she stated in the court documents, seen by People.

Gleb and Elena have two girls

When Gleb is in Los Angeles for more than one day, Elena has also requested the children stay with her on all weekdays and alternating weekends.

A hearing is set for March 21. Gleb and his attorneys have not yet commented.

The couple announced in November 2020 that they were parting ways after 14 years of marriage, and one month later, Elena submitted paperwork to end their union after accusing her spouse of "ongoing infidelity" and of having "a recent inappropriate relationship" – claims which Gleb denied.

Elena is requesting primary custody

The divorce was finalized in October 2021 and they agreed to joint custody.

Elena also kept the Los Angeles-based dance studio the former couple opened, Pro Dance L.A. and receives $2,800 in monthly installments from Gleb, totaling $291,430 following the sale of their former marital home.

