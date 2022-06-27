Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead reveals son's horrifying medical emergency – 'All very scary' Wolfie was discharged after five hours

Former Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead has praised the NHS after her one-year-old son Wolfie suffered an allergic reaction over the weekend.

MORE: 8 Made in Chelsea stars' engagements and weddings that are straight out of a fairytale

Taking to her Instagram, the mother-of-two shared four photos of her son's trip to A&E and in the caption explained the terrifying experience.

Loading the player...

WATCH: At Home With Binky Felstead

"Blimey- Looking forward to a new week!! What with Pedro being hit by a van … now Wolfie being rushed off in an ambulance after a bad reaction to what we think is the sesame in the hummus he had at lunch.

SEE: Binky Felstead shocks with daring wedding dress photos ahead of cliffside nuptials

RELATED: Binky Felstead opens up about Wolfie's first Christmas and reveals 'OTT' decorations - EXCLUSIVE

"All very quickly he started to get incredibly uncomfortable and was continuously rubbing his face and getting upset. He went bright red all over his face & hands and white little spots appeared shortly before his eyes, lips & tongue started to swell. We left the restaurant immediately & drove to the nearest pharmacist who said to call 999 … which we did and these incredible paramedics arrived within 4 minutes! All very scary, they said he's had an anaphylaxis shock and gave Wolfie a small adrenaline shot."

Binky praised the NHS following her son's allergic reaction

The 32-year-old then went on to praise the ambulance team, who quickly got them to a hospital in 40 minutes and "kept us all calm" and "explained a huge amount".

She concluded: "We have left with two epi-pens & a whole lot of info. First thing on my to-do list next week is get Wolfie to a skin/allergy specialist! WOAH - so many emotions again.

Wolfie suffered an anaphylaxis shock at the weekend

"The NHS and all the team have been nothing short of amazing. The family and I are unbelievably grateful for everything you did today. Xxx #NHS THANK YOU."

The family's dramatic Sunday comes just weeks after Binky and her husband Max Fredrik Darnton, with whom she shares Wolfie, marked his first birthday with an incredible garden party.