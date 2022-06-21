Katharine McPhee finally shows face of her baby son with David Foster! The couple tied the knot in 2019

Katharine McPhee has shared a very sweet look at her baby son Rennie!

MORE: Katharine McPhee poses in red hot swimsuit as she defends husband's bikini comments

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram with a number of family photos in a Father's Day tribute to her husband, David Foster, 72.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katharine McPhee films inside beautiful home with David Foster

And among the images is one that shows the proud parents with their little boy, whose face can be seen as he looks down at a piano.

READ: Katharine McPhee rocks bikini weeks after giving birth to son with David Foster

MORE: Katharine McPhee's home with David Foster and baby Rennie is the dream

Katharine has previously chosen to keep Rennie's face entirely hidden from view – but made an exception as she celebrated the special occasion.

Katharine shared a series of sweet photos in honour of Father's Day

She wrote in the caption: "Happy Father's to the man @davidfoster who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy.

READ: Katharine McPhee reveals husband's anger after she lets slip baby son's name

MORE: Katharine McPhee makes brave confession about baby body

"I love our little family. I love our big family. You have NEVER complained over how your life is slightly different now. Well… you only complain that you can't stay up late watching TV in bed but how can I blame you - that's your favorite thing.

David and Katharine tied the knot in 2019

"You've only made bringing Rennie into the world an absolute joy for me. To many more adventures baby! I love you to the moon and back."

Katharine and David welcomed their son in February 2021.

MORE: 7 celeb and royal couples who got married amid the coronavirus pandemic

The couple tied the knot in June 2019 after first meeting in 2006, when David mentored Katharine and other contestants on season 5 of American Idol.

The couple first met back in 2006

David is also father to daughters Sara, Erin and Jordan, whom he shares with second wife Rebecca Dyer, and daughters Allison and Amy from previous relationships.

In an interview with ET, Katharine previously admitted she was "having so much fun" as a mom, despite some sleepless nights.

Katharine is a doting mom to little Rennie

"I love it, absolutely. I mean, last night was a little rough, the time ... he was up and then you know, when you're traveling with the kid, you have your moments where you get over-tired and frustrated," she explained. "But it's just so precious because it's just a moment in time that is not going to last forever, so, in my perspective I just cherish."

Read more HELLO! US stories here