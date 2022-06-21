Georgia Tennant shares hilarious photo of Birdie – and fans all say the same thing The Doctor Who star is a mum-of-five

Georgia Tennant is a doting mum to her five children and has earned praise from her fans for her honest approach to parenting.

During the week, the star headed out with her youngest daughter, Birdie, two, and the young girl decided to get up to a little bit of mischief. The pair were heading up a flight of stairs in a station and although there was a sign saying that people should stay on the left, the young girl was actually walking up them on the right. How cheeky!

WATCH: David and Georgia Tennant's daughter makes her movie debut

Georgia had an equally as cheeky quip for her caption, as she wrote: "#parenting."

Fans saw the funny side in the photo, as many had the same comment about the young girl's antics.

One joked: "Teach my children to be a rebel," while another said: "I see a young rebel there," and a third simply added: "Rebel!!" alongside a string of flame emojis.

A fourth added: "Absolute rebel she is," and a fifth commented: "Oh the little rebel, she'll go far."

Birdie already has a rebellious streak

Alongside Birdie, Georgia is also mum to son Ty, 20, Olive, 11, Wilfred, nine, and Doris, seven.

And earlier in the month, the star mused about the possibility of having another child with husband, David Tennant – albeit in her normal jokey manner.

The down-to-earth actress posted two sweet selfies featuring herself and her husband cuddled up close together, with Georgia's hand cupping David's face.

In the second image, however, a small child, whose face was covered by a rainbow heart emoji, had photobombed the pair.

Georgia shares frequent insights into her life as a parent

Georgia gave the snaps a tongue-in-cheek caption, writing: "Standard selfie journey… #5kidsandyoucanstopcountingnowcosiwouldbreak."

Her fans were quick to share their approval for the rare picture of the loved-up pair, who tied the knot back in December 2011.

"Awww such a cute couple," wrote one. Others added: "Sweetest couple on Instagram," "Aw I love this," and: "Adorable! (also, this is my selfie life!!)". Some, meanwhile, simply posted heart emojis in appreciation.

