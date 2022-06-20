Phillip Schofield gushes over daughters Molly and Ruby in heart-melting photos This Morning's Holly Willoughby was first to comment

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield shares only the most special moments with his two daughters Molly, 28, and Ruby, 26, and Sunday proved to be one very special Father's Day for the TV star.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, Phillip shared his highlights from his wonderful day spent with Molly and Ruby, captioned with the message: "No one could wish for more," with heart emojis. The 59-year-old first shared a photograph himself with his daughters and his ITV co-host Holly Willoughby immediately replied, saying: "Awww," with a red love heart emoji.

Phillip's Father's Day treats from his daughters were then revealed to his three million Instagram followers in his stories and they included the sweetest home video clip of Molly as a tot using a telephone to send her dad kisses. Molly wrote: "Happy Father's Day @schofe. Hope you got that kiss through the phone xx."

Phillip's daughters spoiled him on Sunday

The This Morning star's reaction was incredibly moving - Phillip re-posted the video and replied to his daughter with a heartfelt message, which was loved by over 120 thousand fans. He wrote: "I got that kiss and all the others @mollyschofe … they don’t make heart emojis big enough."

His daughters then spoiled their dad with a huge Sunday roast, and Phillip's fans, knowing what a foodie he is, could only imagine how delighted he must have been with that surprise. The father-of-two fondly added a few smiley and love heart emojis after writing: "My daughters are treating me to lunch."

A Father's Day feast for foodie Phillip

A personalised sweet treat was presented to Phillip at the end of the Father's Day feast – a decadent looking chocolate and hazelnut mousse, with a scoop of ice-cream and a message skilfully piped in icing which said: "Happy Fathers Day…"

Sweet Father's Day finale

Phillip has previously opened up to HELLO! about his savvy daughter Molly helping to manage his career. Discussing his children's thoughts on his social media antics, the star said: "I don't post anything without their say-so. I check with them, is this okay? But they're fine with it. My eldest daughter is my manager so she's well across it all."

