Binky Felstead shocks with daring wedding dress photos ahead of cliffside nuptials The Made in Chelsea star is planning a wedding celebration in Corfu

Binky Felstead may already have married Max Fredrik Darnton on 23 July 2021, but the pair are planning a big wedding party in Corfu this summer – and the former Made in Chelsea star has given a peek inside her bridal fittings.

Binky told her followers she has chosen multiple wedding dresses for the big celebration, and she showed off some of the gorgeous designs that didn't make the cut. Modelling four different dresses, she said: "It took loads of beautiful dresses to finally find the one … here are a few I adored whilst searching.

"… I’ve officially now said yes to a couple of dresses & I cannot wait to show you what I’ve found - thank you @psbridalstyling for putting up with me changing my mind a million times and constantly asking 'does my bum look big in this?!' Bring on Summer 2022 for the wedding party of my dreams!!!"

The first was a strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline featuring a plunging sheer panel, a flowing embroidered lace skirt and optional delicate straps.

Binky looked stunning as she tried on wedding dresses

Binky's second frock had a tulle skirt and another plunging neckline adorned with leaf lace, while another featured a strapless neckline, fitted silhouette and tiered fishtail skirt.

Several pictures showed the star rocking a sparkling gown with a sheer corset bodice, and some of her followers questioned whether it was appropriate.

The Made in Chelsea star is having a wedding party in Corfu in summer

"I don't think having your t*** out whilst getting married is appropriate, but all dresses are gorgeous," wrote one, and another joked: "Think you might need a vest for No. 5 Binks!"

"Would you really wear a see-through bodice? It's gorgeous but not for a wedding," commented a third.

Despite the fact that none of them will be worn at Binky's wedding party, all were clearly a big hit with her followers. "Absolutely beautiful, proper princess xxx," gushed one of her fans, and another remarked: "You will look absolutely stunning in any dress you choose x." We can't wait to see what her final choices are!

Max and Binky got engaged in September 2020 and married in July 2021

For their intimate civil ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall last year, Binky opted for a Halfpenny London wedding ensemble consisting of a softly draping slip dress under a floral appliqué bolero. "I went for understated, but elegant," she exclusively told HELLO!.

The TV star described it as "the most perfect day," and her new husband shared some new details about their upcoming wedding celebrations in Corfu.

Max said: "We've hired a big boat to sail around the coves, go snorkelling and have a BBQ on the beach. We've rented a cliffside venue for the day of the wedding then we've hired a private beach restaurant for the day after, for Bloody Marys and story sharing."

