Rafael Nadal and his wife Mery Perello have a lot to celebrate, with the champion's recent Grand Slam wins in Australia and Paris and the news that the couple are expecting their first baby.

Mery showed up to support her husband on Wednesday as he battled for a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals, showcasing her sweet baby bump as she did so.

The glamorous brunette wore her dark curls loose and modelled a grey T-shirt with the words "Kiss me again" around the collar along with a black leather jacket with sunglasses.

She appeared to manage to remain calm despite the ups and downs of the match, which was decided after five tightly-contested sets.

Last month, Rafa both confirmed that he planned to return to Wimbledon, where he is a two-time champion, and announced that he is going to become a father.

Speaking at a press conference in Mallorca the 36-year-old touched on his family's joy after being congratulated.

Mery remained calm as Rafa battled to victory

"If all goes well, I'm going to be a father," he told reporters. "I'm not used to talking about my private life. We live calmer with a lower profile. I don't expect that my life will change much with it."

Mery had been in a relationship with the tennis star for 14 years before they married in October 2019.

Rafa had previously hinted to HELLO! that he would love to have children with his long-term partner, saying: "Obviously, I have the intention of forming a family. I love children and I would like my children to do what they like."

The stylish brunette supporting her husband at the French Open

The incredible athlete has won 22 Grand Slam titles, the most in history for any male player, including a record 14 French Open titles.

Speaking in June about his hoped-for return to SW19, he said: "My intention is to play Wimbledon. I have trained well this week and my departure on Monday for London is to that effect.

"But my foot situation must be evaluated day after day, so at this moment I don't have this certainty of being able to play."

