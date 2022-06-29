7 of Rafael Nadal's most awe-inspiring abs photos Anyone for tennis?

Two-time Wimbledon winner Rafael Nadal always wows on the tennis courts – but it's not just his skills with the racket that impresses fans.

SEE: How Rafael Nadal's bride was inspired by Meghan Markle with second wedding dress

The Spanish tennis player regularly strips off courtside, with fans lapping up every shirt change thanks to his sculpted abs and super-toned arms. It's no surprise that as a professional athlete Rafa has an incredibly muscly physique.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Andy Murray And His Wife Play Tennis Against Each Other

"When you do a tennis-based workout, you're getting a full-body workout and teaching your muscles to work together more efficiently," says Tim Benjamin of audio fitness app WithU, on why Rafa is so sculpted. "The full-body of tennis makes it a great workout for those looking to build muscle tone and strength."

Scroll on for the best ever pictures of Rafael Nadal's incredible abs – you're welcome.

Rafael Nadal's best topless photos

Rafael Nadal looked incredibly toned playing tennis in Tokyo in 2011 - wow!

RELATED: Michelle Keegan showcases insane abs as she shares details of solo adventure

Rafa proved he's not all about the abs, showing his biceps are just as impressive as his toned stomach muscles. This swoon-worthy snap was taken at the French Open tennis tournament in 2013.

LOOK: David Beckham sends fans wild with new topless photo

Rafael Nadal covered his signature messy hair with a cap at The French Open 2015 - we wonder where he was running off to.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham teases fans with topless video of David

Rafa swapped his shirt for a towel at Wimbledon in 2018, soaking up the sweat between sets.

SEE: 15 photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon

Following his victory at Wimbledon in 2018, Rafa appeared to get his head stuck as he whipped off his shirt.

SEE: 13 of Kate Middleton's funniest and relatable facial expressions at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal apparently had a muscle issue at the Cincinatti Atp Masters Wednesday in 2008 - hence the sports tape, but he still looks rather well to us!

RELATED: Serena Williams' 'heartbreaking' Wimbledon injury explained

Rafa's side profile is just as toned as his abs - very impressive!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.