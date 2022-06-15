Rafael Nadal and wife Mery Perello expecting first child together Congratulations are in order for this tennis star!

Rafael Nadal is set to become a first-time father! HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA, can confirm that the tennis star's wife Mery Perello is pregnant with the couple's first child.

Despite winning the Roland Garros tournament, all eyes were on were on Rafael's partner Mery who appeared to be sporting a baby bump.

The pair were also pictured holidaying on a luxury yacht with a group of friends in Majorca - and Mery looked radiant in the newly-surfaced pictures.

Rafael, 36, is currently ranked world No. 4 in men's singles tennis by the Association of Tennis Professionals. He has won 22 Grand Slam titles, the most in history for a male player. He has also won Wimbledon twice and a record 14 French Open titles.

Mery Perello pictured earlier this month

It's set to be a special year for Rafael, who is yet to confirm his attendance at Wimbledon this year. He previously hinted to HELLO! that he would love to have children with Mery, explaining: "Obviously, I have the intention of forming a family. I love children and I would like my children to do what they like."

The beautiful couple, who have been in a committed relationship for 17 years, tied the knot in October 2019.

This is set to be the couple's first child

Meanwhile, the Spaniard has been undergoing treatment for Muller-Weiss syndrome, the chronic injury he was diagnosed with in 2005 in his left foot. After his recent win, Rafael immediately underwent a new foot treatment with many hoping he will participate in Wimbledon which kicks off later this month.

"If my body allows it, I'll be in Wimbledon: someone like me certainly doesn't want to miss that tournament," he said. "My desire is to take the field, but I can't give a certain answer yet. What I'm sure of is that he won't repeat the foot injections done here in Paris. If I can play by taking simple anti-inflammatories then I'll be there."

