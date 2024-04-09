Prince George is dad Prince William's double in cute unearthed photos

Prince William is a doting dad to his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who he shares with his wife Princess Kate.

The couple welcomed their first child George on 22 July 2013 at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital and just three months later, the young Prince was christened at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace with the royal family present.

It's remarkable how alike baby George looks to his father William when their baptism photographs are compared. Both newborns have the same light brown coloured hair, brown eyes and wear near-identical christening gowns.

WATCH: British Royal Christenings - from Prince George to Prince William

Prince William was christened at Buckingham Palace on 4 August 1982, less than two months after his birth on 21 June.

In the photo from William's christening, we see the late Princess Diana soothing her baby boy with her fingers as her then-husband Charles looked on.

© getty Diana and Prince Charles look on lovingly at baby Prince William on the day of his Christening

Baby William wore the family heirloom, the Spitalfields silk and Honiton lace christening gown, first made for Queen Victoria's daughter in 1841. In total, 62 royal infants wore the beautiful heirloom over 163 years.

Sixty guests attended William's baptism, including his godparents: King Constantine, Princess Alexandra, Lord Romsey, the Queen Mother's confidante Lady Hussey, Charles' mentor Laurens van der Post, and Natalia, Duchess of Westminster.

After the ceremony, little William was cared for by his nanny Barbara Barnes while lunch was served.

© Getty Queen Elizabeth II with Prince William and his wife Catherine at their son Prince George's christening

Prince George's christening was a slightly different affair.

Just 23 guests joined Prince William and Princess Kate at the ceremony at the Chapel Royal on 23 October 2013, held by Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury.

The service was held at 3pm, with sweet George looking very alert in his christening gown – a replica of the original Honiton gown. Following the baptism of Lady Louise Windsor in April 2004, it was decided the garment was too delicate to be used again, so the late Queen commissioned an exact replica to replace the original robe.

© Getty Kate at Prince George's Christening in 2013

After the ceremony, George's seven godparents (mostly the couple's university and school friends) and their spouses joined the royal family for a champagne reception in Clarence House. The family also gathered for official portraits.

During the late Queen’s Christmas broadcast in 2013. Elizabeth II told the nation of George's baptism: "As with all who are christened, George was baptised into a joyful faith of Christian duty and service. After the christening, we gathered for the traditional photograph. It was a happy occasion, bringing together four generations."