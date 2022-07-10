Serena Williams goes for bold as she struts in a black dress The tennis champ is ruling the gram

Serena Williams is back to showing off her impeccable sense of style after her return to competitive play following her reappearance at Wimbledon.

The athlete took to social media to strut her stuff in a new video highlighting one of her newest outfits, a black dress.

VIDEO: Serena Williams relives her best spring fashion - and wow

However, what made the figure-hugging ensemble stand out was the high slit it boasted, going all the way up to the top of her leg, which she displayed to aplomb.

Serena paired the look with a denim jacket and white sneakers, letting her hair down and teasing in her caption: "Adventures of the black dress, Part 1."

Her fans quickly took to the comments section to inundate her with heart emojis and deem her a "Queen" or "G.O.A.T." as one even quipped: "OK, I'm hooked. I'll get the popcorn ready and wait for Part 2!"

The sports icon has remained in London since Wimbledon and has been taking in many of the sights with her husband Alexis Ohanian by her side.

Serena gave her new black dress a moment to shine

However, no one has been a companion to her quite like her daughter Olympia, who even posed for an adorable set of photographs with her mom recently.

The two were seen enjoying a high tea together, with Serena sharing a video of the spread that had been laid out, including crumpets, biscuits, and even cucumber sandwiches.

But the most heartwarming part of the video was truly another clip in which Olympia showed her mom her full support, chanting "Serena!" while in their car.

"@olympiaohanian loves her afternoon tea and cheering for mama. #PinkiesUp," Serena captioned the memories from their day out.

The sports icon is living it up in London with family

While the former Wimbledon champ may have been knocked out of the tournament earlier than she'd have hoped, she has constantly received a barrage of support from fans and colleagues alike since and is making the best of her time there.

