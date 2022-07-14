Serena Williams shares rare family photo during sun-soaked Athens getaway

Serena Williams showed off her sculpted legs as she cosied up to her husband and daughter in a sweet holiday snap.

Taking to Instagram, the former Wimbledon champion shared a candid photo of her family posing in front of the impressive Parthenon temple. With her hands on her hips, Serena rocked a figure-hugging black dress featuring a dramatic thigh-split.

She accessorised her sultry dress with a pair of Nike trainers, chunky silver rings, black sunglasses, and a delicate gold triangle pendant.

The mum-of-one beamed alongside her beau, Alexis Ohanian, and their four-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia. The couple's young tot looked adorable in her tiered smock dress and platform trainers.

Serena shared a sweet family photo

Serena captioned the post: "Just the three of us."

Her fans flooded the comment section with heart-warming messages and red heart emojis. Understanding the importance of family, one fan wrote: "Sometimes that's all your need. Family first. The perfect vacation. Enjoy," while another penned: "It's giving cuteness."

A third fan added: "This is probably the most beautiful photo I have ever seen," while a fourth remarked: "I love this picture. So powerful yet so beautiful. Such inspirational people."

The tennis pro turned heads at the 'Thor: Love and Thunder' premiere

Serena's rare insight into her precious downtime comes after the sporting star gave fans a sneak peek inside her daughter's plush bedroom. Taking to Instagram Stories, the doting mum showed off the stunning décor comprised of French windows, gorgeous pastel tones, and a kids-sized dining room table and chairs.

"Alright, now it's dinnertime and a date with a lady in our bedroom," Serena said. "Because we are jet-lagged and tired."

The athlete recently returned from a jam-packed trip to London where she participated in this year's Wimbledon championship. Despite getting knocked out of the competition earlier than hoped, Serena relished spending time with her only daughter. Bursting with pride the youngster was seen chanting "Serena!" from inside their car.

