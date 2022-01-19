Serena Williams duels daughter Olympia in new video - and husband Alexis Ohanian's reaction is the best The force is with them

Serena Williams and her daughter, Olympia, four, know how to have a fun time when they're home together, as evidenced by her latest post.

The tennis star took to Instagram to share a clip of herself engaging in a war with her daughter - but of the most entertaining kind.

Olympia and Serena got into a light saber duel, each brandishing a pair of glowing sabers as they furiously taunted and fought each other.

WATCH: Serena Williams duels with daughter Olympia Ohanian

At one point, Serena even combined her two weapons into one giant one, while Olympia, unable to figure out how to do it, continued to battle against her mother with both sabers.

Serena wore a short Nike jersey mini dress made of a mesh fabric with a black outfit underneath as she swiftly and playfully dueled with her daughter.

In the caption, she wrote: "Single camera one shot battle Royal with @olympiaohanian," and no one had a response better than her husband Alexis Ohanian.

He simply chimed in with a comment reading: "Someone put some lightsaber VFX and SFX on this please," and fans were left in hysterics.

Serena and Olympia waged a furious light saber duel at home

Many others were quite impressed with their combined skills, with one fan writing: "Olympia plays rough! I like to see it! She's having great fun with her Mum," and another commenting: "Our girl out here living her best life."

Serena revealed that she and her daughter are quite alike in a lot of ways, especially when it comes to their energetic attitudes, with another recent upload.

In the video, Olympia takes a swing at a tennis ball and connects with power. Wearing a tracksuit and sneakers, the little girl looked and behaved like a mini version of her superstar mother.

The clip was also shared on Olympia's Instagram feed with the caption: "Practice makes progress."

Fans were impressed by Olympia's strong backhand

Serena's sister Venus couldn't wait to comment and wrote: "It's Oracene all over again," making reference to their mom, who was also their coach when they were younger.

