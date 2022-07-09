Serena Wiliams enjoys special day out with daughter after Wimbledon loss Serena is mom to four-year-old Olympia

Serena Williams was joined by her four-year-old daughter for a sweet London outing together on the final weekend of Wimbledon.

The tennis star, who left the competition during the first round of the championship, shared a post with fans featuring the pair enjoying afternoon tea at what appeared to be Sketch.

Serena rocked a gorgeous striped outfit as she sat next to Olympia, who wore a red summer dress, perfect for the UK's summer heatwave.

"@olympiaohanian loves her afternoon tea and cheering for mama," Serena captioned the post. The next slide showed a video of their afternoon tea spread including cucumber sandwiches and scones, while another video showed the young girl chanting her mom's name in the back of a car.

Serena's husband Alexis Ohanian has also been in London with the pair, and he treated his daughter to another afternoon tea earlier in July with the pair visiting The Lanesborough hotel.

"Afternoon Tea with [Olympia]," he captioned the post. Olympia's own Instagram account also revealed she had enjoyed sandwiches and sweet treats on a double decker red bus this week.

Serena shared this sweet snap with Olympia

Following the loss during her opening match at Wimbledon and being knocked out of the tournament, Serena was quick to speak out on social media about it.

Alongside a photograph of herself in the stadium waving to a crowd, she wrote: "That was insane and intense. Not the result I came for, but my goodness I enjoyed that. I hope you did as well. Onward and up."

In another post her daughter chanted her mom's name

The star also shared a sweet video from home following her unexpected exit, and she had the sweetest supporter right by her side to get her through it all.

It was none other than Olympia, who is the best sidekick to her super star mom.

The clip sees the mother-daughter duo enjoying a sunny day out on the athlete's expansive backyard, which ironically featured a soccer net.

