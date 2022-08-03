Ayda Field reveals daughter Coco's shared hobby with dad Robbie Williams

Ayda Field has revealed daughter Coco's shared hobby with doting dad Robbie Williams - football.

The mother-of-four snapped a picture of her four-year-old sitting at the table to eat lunch after a football lesson. Her cuddly toy Minnie Mouse was also at the table enjoying a rest after all the tiring ball games.

It is well known that Coco's father Robbie is a big fan of the beautiful game, having been part of Soccer Aid since the beginning and being an avid Port Vale supporter, which is located in his hometown of Stoke-on-Trent.

Coco, four, has football lessons

The same day that Coco had her sports lesson, the former Take That singer was caught catching up on a game on his laptop in bed by wife Ayda. She wrote: "He literally goes to sleep with it… #footballfan #footballcrazy."

It's not just Robbie that Coco is getting inspiration from though, as earlier in the year she was captured wearing her mother's high heels.

Robbie is a huge football fan

The little one delved into her mum's wardrobe and slipped on a pair of glittering red and gold ombre high heels. Looking super cute in a sunset-hued princess dress, Coco posed in the show-stopping shoes.

The shoes were the exact pair that the star wore when she went into labour with her eldest son Charlton! Fans at the time were in disbelief when Robbie shared a snap of her wearing the towering heels during labour.

Coco likes to wear her mother's heels

As a father-of-four, Robbie takes his role as a parent very seriously, and in a candid interview he admitted he is concerned that his beloved children could one day inherit his issues with addiction.

Appearing on the Bought The T-Shirt podcast, the singer said: "I've got four kids and they're all young, and I wonder how they're going to approach that particular phase of their lives and how I'm going to approach that particular phase of their lives with them."

