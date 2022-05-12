Ayda Field's fans go wild over sweet snap of mini me daughter The star is mum to four children

Ayda Field delighted her 660,000 Instagram fans on Thursday when she shared an adorable snap of her daughter Coco sporting a pair of her heels.

She stood with her back against the camera, reaching up to the top of a chest of drawers in what appears to be Ayda's walk in wardrobe.

WATCH: Ayda Field's daughter is following in her mum's footsteps

"Bedtime closet raid by Coco:) #dressup #mommyandme #fashionista #accessoriesoftheday #cocopower AWxx," Ayda captioned the pic.

Fans adored seeing the little one on Ayda's grid and flocked to the comments section to share the love.

Ayda has mastered wearing her mother's heels

"Such a cutie and growing up so fast xx," penned one fan and: "Aww, that’s just adorable," wrote another. A third added: "wow I can't believe how grown up Coco looks, sometimes I wish they could stay as babies."

It's not the first time that the three-year-old has become acquainted with her mother's extensive wardrobe as back last month Coco had another pair of amazing heels on.

The three-year-old loves raiding her mother's wardrobe

The pair of choice for this particular occasion were the stilettos that Ayda wore when she went into labour with her eldest son Charlton.

The ombre heels looked truly lovely with Coco's sunset-hued princess dress.

Ayda captioned the sweet Instagram Story of Coco: "When Coco went to play in Mommy's closet… # blastfromthepast # agoodshoealwaysfits # fashiongram."

Robbie and Ayda share four children

The couple have four children, Theodora 'Teddy' Rose, nine, Charlton 'Charlie,' seven, Colette 'Coco' Josephine, three and Beau Benedict Enthoven, two. Both Coco and Beau were born via surrogate.

In a candid interview, Robbie spoke about his struggles with alcohol addiction and his fears for that being passed down to his own kids. The star said: "I've got four kids and they're all young, and I wonder how they're going to approach that particular phase of their lives and how I'm going to approach that particular phase of their lives with them."

