Robbie Williams' daughter Coco dresses up in mum Ayda's heels - and it's the cutest

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field has shared a new video of their daughter Coco wearing a particularly glam outfit. The American actress took to social media to share the adorable clip of the three-year-old, whose outfit was surprisingly sentimental.

Coco, the couple's second youngest child, delved into her mum's wardrobe and slipped on a pair of glittering red and gold ombre high heels. Looking super cute in a sunset-hued princess dress, Coco posed in the show-stopping shoes – which were the exact pair Ayda, 42, wore when she went into labour with her eldest son Charlton.

Ayda captioned the sweet Instagram Story of Coco: "When Coco went to play in Mommy's closet… # blastfromthepast # agoodshoealwaysfits # fashiongram."

She then posted a hilarious throwback snap of the incredible heels that she wore when she went into labour, alongside the caption: "How times have changed… #parenthood."

Fans went wild over the post, which was originally tweeted by Robbie, and couldn't believe Ayda's choice of footwear for the special occasion. "Wow doing it in style," commented one fan on Twitter, while another added: "Omg!!! Loving the shoes." A third tweeted: "Wow! Great shoes," and a fourth agreed, saying: "Good luck! Fab shoes by the way."

The couple have four children, Theodora 'Teddy' Rose, nine, Charlton 'Charlie,' seven, Colette 'Coco' Josephine, three and Beau Benedict Enthoven, two. Both Coco and Beau were born via surrogate.

Earlier this month, Ayda shared a new video of their family enjoying a day on the beach, and near the end of the clip Charlton (known as Charlie) shows off his dance moves with the cutest wiggle. Ayda's fans went crazy for her son's cool beach boogie.

Beside the clip, Ayda posted: "@robbiewilliams My Happy Place #familytime #beachlife #preciousmoments AWxx."

Her followers loved the wholesome video, with one writing: "Gorgeous family x Charlie strutting his stuff! So cute!" while another said: "Charlie's dance at the end...apple doesn't fall far from the tree @robbiewilliams."

