Gordon Ramsay's fans can't get over this adorable photo of son Oscar, three So cute!

Gordon Ramsay delighted his many social media followers at the weekend, when he shared a sweet new photo of his three-year-old son Oscar.

The celebrity chef took to Instagram to post the cute snapshot, which showed the little boy enjoying an ice lolly.

Oscar tucked into the sweet treat outside, while wearing a blue hat and white T-shirt. In a second image, he was seated with his older sister Holly, 22.

Gordon captioned the picture: "Time to cool down @oscarjramsay @hollyramsayy," adding three red heart emojis, and his fans were quick to share their love for the photo, too.

Several simply posted rows of heart and heart eyes emojis in response while others commented on the noticeable resemblance between the Hell's Kitchen star and his son.

One wrote: "Absolute image of his handsome dad xx," while another added: "Oscar looks like Gordon." Others were focused on how quickly the youngster is growing up, chiming in: "Can't believe how big he's become," and: "He has grown up!!!!"

Gordon's fans loved the sweet photo of young Oscar

Gordon occasionally shares photos from his life as a dad-of-five, and earlier this year he thrilled fans with another photo of his youngest child – although this one didn't show his face.

Posted to the little boy's own Instagram account, the adorable image showed Oscar standing on a balcony, holding onto the railing and looking out at an aquamarine sea.

Taken from the back, the picture saw the little boy wearing a dark blue sweater and trousers with matching trainers and his blond hair was cut short - in contrast to the longer locks he once rocked.

Gordon is such a doting dad

"Just admiring the view," the caption read. Commenters were quick to chime in with their reactions to the photo, with one writing: "Oh wow, look how tall he has gotten! He's growing up way too fast."

Another penned: "Wow Oscar's getting so tall." As well as Oscar and Holly, Gordon and his wife Tana are also parents to Megan, 24, Holly's twin Jack and 20-year-old Tilly.

