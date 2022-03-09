Gordon Ramsay's lookalike son undergoes hair transformation - and his parents can't agree The celebrity chef has a mini-me

Hell's Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay's lookalike son Oscar has undergone a hair transformation - and his parents can't agree on the new look.

The celebrity chef showcased his son's new hairdo on Instagram on Wednesday with a series of adorable snaps of Oscar with a hair-raising look thanks to a Dyson hairdryer. "New hair cut! like father like son @oscarjramsay," Gordon wrote alongside the sweet photos. However, in the comments section, Gordon's wife Tana chimed in to say: "I think he looks just like me… [laughing face and love heart emoji]."

Fans were quick to comment about Oscar being the spitting image of his famous father. "He's a tiny Gordon!" penned one and: "Oscar is your double Gordon," added another. A third wrote: "Chef, you've cloned yourself! He's so handsome!"

It's not the first time Gordon's fans have pointed out his likeness to his son. When Oscar scowled in a photo while eating an ice cream, the comments section was full of mini-me comments.

Gordon's son has a hair-raising new look

One joked: "Tell me your Gordon Ramsay's son without telling me you're Gordon Ramsay's son." Another responded: "Lol this was my exact thought when I saw this photo! Adorable."

Gordon has a very close bond with his youngest son and in February, the star took Oscar to the set of Hell's Kitchen.

The star took his son on the set of his show Hell's Kitchen

Gordon shared several photos of Oscar, several featuring the tot in front of a portrait of the dad-of-five, and one sweet snap saw Gordon leaning in to give his son a kiss.

The pair have a very close relationship

Another adorable photo saw the star carrying his young son on his shoulders as they walked around the set and towards the exit.

In the caption, Gordon joked: "Hell's Kitchen season 45 host spent time on set today with the old host! Welcome to Hell's Kitchen son @oscarjramsay don't mess it up please! Dad x."

