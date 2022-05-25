Gordon Ramsay shares rare photo of son Oscar, three - and fans say the same thing The celebrity chef is a proud dad-of-five

Gordon Ramsay is a doting dad-of-five and his fans love to see glimpses into the celebrity chef's busy family life.

They got an extra treat this week, when they had the chance to see the MasterChef Junior host's lookalike youngest son in a sweet new photo on Instagram.

Shared to the little boy's own account, the adorable image showed three-year-old Oscar standing on a balcony, holding onto the railing and looking out at an aquamarine sea.

Taken from the back, the picture saw the little boy wearing a dark blue sweater and trousers with matching trainers and his blond hair was cut short - in contrast to the longer locks he once rocked.

"Just admiring the view," the caption read. Commenters were quick to chime in with their reactions to the photo – and many of them said the same thing, focusing on how quickly Oscar seems to be growing up.

"Oh wow look how tall he has gotten! He's growing up way too fast," penned one, while another added: "Wow Oscar's getting so tall."

Oscar looked so grown up in the new photo

"Can’t believe how big he’s grown," a third wrote alongside a row of heart-eyes emojis and a fourth contributed: "WOW he's growing up so fast..."

Others focused on what the sweet tot might be thinking about, with one teasing: "Nah he's admiring his next toy, the sailboat out there!"

Another agreed: "Dreaming of adventure on the high seas!"

Gordon is a devoted dad

Gordon and his wife Tana, who tied the knot in 1996, share three daughters and two sons.

As well as Oscar, they are parents to Megan, 24, twins Jack and Holly, 22, and 20-year-old Matilda, known as Tilly, who became a popular contestant on last year's Strictly.

The family had something to celebrate last week when both Gordon and Tana posted adorable throwback baby photos in honour of their eldest daughter's birthday.

