10 most expensive dog breeds in the UK - meet the priciest pooches These pricey puppies cost thousands

The demand for dogs continues to soar, with households turning to pets for everything from companionship to emotional support, exercise and even as a beloved family member.

In turn, the rise of the 'pandemic puppy' has led to a surge in the prices of litters across the country, with prospective owners willing to pay more than ever to secure their perfect pet. Research from pet retailer Pets at Home shows that the average puppy in the UK cost a hefty £1,875 in 2020 – more than double the average price in 2019.

Some breeds could even set budding puppy parents back more than £3,000!

Some of the UK's most popular dog breeds cost thousands of pounds

The English Bulldog currently tops the charts with the highest price tag, followed closely by the Cavapoo - a mix between a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle.

Sausage dog lovers may not delight in the fact that the Miniature Dachshund also features at the top of the price list, with the average puppy costing £2,537.

Pomeranians, Cocker Spaniels and Labrador Retrievers are also burning a hole in the nation's pockets, with prices of these pups soaring well into the thousands. Read on for the definitive list of the UK's most expensive dog breeds...

Minature Dachshunds are the third most expensive dog breed in the UK

10 most expensive dog breeds in the UK

English Bulldog - £2,995 Cavapoo - £2,949 Miniature Dachshund - £2,537 Cockapoo - £2,471 Cavalier King Charles Spaniel - £2,458 French Bulldog - £2,389 Pomeranian - £2,247 Dachshund - £2,242 Cocker Spaniel - £2,230 Labrador Retriever - £1,948

Despite the prices of puppies reaching record highs, the number of canine companions being put up for adoption has also soared. According to the Dogs Trust, between August 2020 and January 2021, there was a 41 per cent increase in web traffic to its Giving Up Your Dog page – a truly heartbreaking statistic.

Choosing to adopt a previously-owned pup is not an easy decision, but it is guaranteed to be a rewarding one. Be sure to visit your local Dogs Trust or check online to see if you can rehome an unwanted pet.

